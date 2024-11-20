Claro Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

