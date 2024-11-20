Claro Advisors LLC Sells 3,992 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.4 %
LYG stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
