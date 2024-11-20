CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Raised by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

