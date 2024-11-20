Commerce Bank Buys 29,422 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $153,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.48 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

