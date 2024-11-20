Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $72,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $599,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 25.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 67.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

ETN stock opened at $363.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.69 and a 200-day moving average of $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $224.52 and a one year high of $373.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

