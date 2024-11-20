Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,877 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $65,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

