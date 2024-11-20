Commerce Bank Has $98.36 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE CVX opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
