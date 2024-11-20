Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $39,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.15 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

