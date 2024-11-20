Commerce Bank Sells 103 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $115,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5,387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $729.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $692.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

