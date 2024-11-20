Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 107894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Concentrix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,490.54. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

