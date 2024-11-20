Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,211,482 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Rogers Communications worth $104,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 104.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 444,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,652 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

