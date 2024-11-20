Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,179,797 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for approximately 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.65% of Celestica worth $160,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Up 3.3 %

CLS stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

