Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $84.31 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Franco-Nevada worth $84,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,523 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3,404.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 727,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 706,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 424,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,351,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,178,000 after buying an additional 274,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FNV opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

