Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,061,153 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,061,153 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.62% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $56,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,473,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $109,825,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 762,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 1,391,005 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE OR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.