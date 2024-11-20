Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 9,634,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,712,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

