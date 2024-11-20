Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $17.08. Core Scientific shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 2,931,865 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Price Performance

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The trade was a 1.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the third quarter worth about $32,221,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $18,513,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Core Scientific by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,717,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after buying an additional 1,742,462 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.