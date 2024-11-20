Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for MDA Space in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Desjardins raised MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.17.

MDA Space Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.02. MDA Space has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$27.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,370. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MDA Space

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

