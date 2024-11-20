Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Amanda Clark Sells 1,562 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $11,183.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,696.72. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COUR opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

