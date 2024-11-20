CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.23. 184,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

