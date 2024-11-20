CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Up 29.7% – Here’s What Happened

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Up 29.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

