Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.05. 82,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,703. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.93. Cummins has a 52-week low of $220.02 and a 52-week high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total value of $784,065.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,879.47. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,576 shares of company stock worth $9,033,945. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

