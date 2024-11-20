CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 127.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

