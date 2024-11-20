Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 18,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 68,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTH shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cyclo Therapeutics from $2.60 to $0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.95 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

