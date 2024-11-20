DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KLIC Earnings

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -65.04%.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 226.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.