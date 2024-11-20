Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMRGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DNMR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 1,014,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 436,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

