Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Shares of DNMR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 1,014,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 436,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

