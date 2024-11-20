Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,059 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

