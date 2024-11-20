Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,059 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.
In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
