Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.81.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

