Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 199,273 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,273 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares in the last quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,782,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,599,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.