Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTEGY

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

About Deutsche Telekom

DTEGY opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.