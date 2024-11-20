Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

