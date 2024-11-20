Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 12022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Directa Plus Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of £9.40 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, Romania, and internationally. The company operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. It offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

