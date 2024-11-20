Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.91, but opened at $75.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dolby Laboratories shares last traded at $77.89, with a volume of 199,003 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,400.52. This represents a 25.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

