EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.68. 485,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,234,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $526.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

