EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $3,369,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 202,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,338 shares of company stock valued at $95,539,866 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.27. 242,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.96 and a 1-year high of $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

