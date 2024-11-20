EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 303,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 212,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

