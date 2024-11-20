EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $145.40. 486,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145,803. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.95. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

