EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.53. 69,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,424. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

