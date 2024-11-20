EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. 89,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

