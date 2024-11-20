EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $1,951,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 291,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $3,579,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378,095. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

