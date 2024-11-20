EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,610,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 509,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

Novartis stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 71,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

