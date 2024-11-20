Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
ETB opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $14.97.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
