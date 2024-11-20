ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 12,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 100,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

ECARX Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of $547.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.