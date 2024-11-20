Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4101 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Elders Trading Down 10.8 %

OTCMKTS:EDESY traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Elders has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $29.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Get Elders alerts:

About Elders

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.