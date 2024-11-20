Element Solutions Inc (ESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 16th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Element Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

ESI stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

