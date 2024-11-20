Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ELMTY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Elementis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELMTY

Elementis Price Performance

Elementis Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.