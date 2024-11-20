Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,359,000 after buying an additional 194,944 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $87.55 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.