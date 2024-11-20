Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 212,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,049,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Emmerson Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.96.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

