Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Insider Ari Mervis Acquires 150,000 Shares

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Ari Mervis purchased 150,000 shares of Endeavour Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.27 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$640,650.00 ($418,725.49).
Endeavour Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Endeavour Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Endeavour Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.
Endeavour Group Company Profile
Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.
