Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.58. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 2,643,435 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,994,000 after purchasing an additional 658,215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 431,274 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

