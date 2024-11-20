Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,660,000 after purchasing an additional 533,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 192.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 245,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Energizer by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 240,402 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 190,195 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,910,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

